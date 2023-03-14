Short Interest in Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Drops By 23.9%

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a drop of 23.9% from the February 13th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 98,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMWAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $96.00 to $91.30 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get Commonwealth Bank of Australia alerts:

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Stock Up 2.7 %

CMWAY stock traded up $1.68 on Tuesday, hitting $63.85. 110,037 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,578. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a 1-year low of $58.14 and a 1-year high of $81.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.08 and a 200-day moving average of $68.75.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Cuts Dividend

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.4294 per share. This represents a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th.

(Get Rating)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, New Zealand, Corporate Centre and Other, and Wealth Management. The Retail Banking Services segment provides home loan, consumer finance, and retail deposit products and servicing to all retail bank customers and non-relationship managed small business customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.