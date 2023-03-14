Short Interest in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Expands By 13.3%

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 567,600 shares, an increase of 13.3% from the February 13th total of 500,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 214,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FIX has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

Shares of FIX stock opened at $137.00 on Tuesday. Comfort Systems USA has a 12-month low of $74.14 and a 12-month high of $152.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.17. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.26%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,297 shares in the company, valued at $3,865,659. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total transaction of $429,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,722 shares in the company, valued at $3,535,987.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Vance W. Tang sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $367,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,865,659. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comfort Systems USA

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 190.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,542,358 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $539,438,000 after buying an additional 32,236 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,771 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 59,325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,775,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 134,702 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,765,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, and Electrical Services. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

