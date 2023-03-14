Short Interest in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Grows By 36.2%

Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 577,800 shares, a growth of 36.2% from the February 13th total of 424,200 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 81,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.1 days.

CIGI stock traded up $3.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.15. The stock had a trading volume of 33,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,893. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.84 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.19. Colliers International Group has a 1-year low of $84.16 and a 1-year high of $134.26.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CIGI. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Scotiabank upgraded Colliers International Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Colliers International Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Colliers International Group from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Colliers International Group by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 5,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Colliers International Group during the third quarter worth about $642,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Colliers International Group by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 864,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,817,000 after buying an additional 42,500 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Colliers International Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 345,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,915,000 after buying an additional 11,384 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 117,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,865,000 after acquiring an additional 16,218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. It offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, Investment Management, and Corporate.

