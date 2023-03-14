Short Interest in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Grows By 36.2%

Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 577,800 shares, a growth of 36.2% from the February 13th total of 424,200 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 81,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.1 days.
Colliers International Group Price Performance
CIGI stock traded up $3.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.15. The stock had a trading volume of 33,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,893. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.84 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.19. Colliers International Group has a 1-year low of $84.16 and a 1-year high of $134.26.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have issued reports on CIGI. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Scotiabank upgraded Colliers International Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Colliers International Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Colliers International Group from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.80.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Colliers International Group
Colliers International Group Company Profile
Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. It offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, Investment Management, and Corporate.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Colliers International Group (CIGI)
- GitLab Crashes On Guidance; Analysts Defend
- Healthcare Stocks With at Least 30 Years of Dividend Increases
- Coinbase Pops As SVB Crumbles To Dust
- Airlines Update Guidance, Shares Head For Different Destinations
- Is Academy Sports And Outdoors A Buy For 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.