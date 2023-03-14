Short Interest in Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCORF) Increases By 11.8%

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCORF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 528,200 shares, a growth of 11.8% from the February 13th total of 472,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 49.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

Canaccord Genuity Group Stock Performance

CCORF stock traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $7.81. 1,991 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,686. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.50. Canaccord Genuity Group has a twelve month low of $4.71 and a twelve month high of $10.05.

Canaccord Genuity Group Company Profile

Canaccord Genuity Group, Inc operates as a financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Wealth Management and Capital Markets. The Wealth Management segment provides wealth management solutions and brokerage services to individual, investors, private clients, charities and intermediaries.

