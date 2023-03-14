Short Interest in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Grows By 33.0%

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 544,400 shares, a growth of 33.0% from the February 13th total of 409,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 156,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Stock Down 5.8 %

Shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund stock traded down $0.69 on Monday, hitting $11.17. The stock had a trading volume of 277,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,754. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.07 and a 52-week high of $14.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.62.

Get Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund alerts:

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th.

Institutional Trading of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 283.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,136 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,534 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,546 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 11,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,242 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Calamos Convertible & High Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It seeks total return through capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds. The company was founded on March 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.