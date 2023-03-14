Short Interest in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Grows By 33.0%

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 544,400 shares, a growth of 33.0% from the February 13th total of 409,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 156,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Stock Down 5.8 %
Shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund stock traded down $0.69 on Monday, hitting $11.17. The stock had a trading volume of 277,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,754. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.07 and a 52-week high of $14.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.62.
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th.
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Company Profile
Calamos Convertible & High Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It seeks total return through capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds. The company was founded on March 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.
