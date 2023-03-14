Short Interest in BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD) Decreases By 17.9%

BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,980,000 shares, a decrease of 17.9% from the February 13th total of 3,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 10.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,977,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total transaction of $6,467,657.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,902,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,509,942.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 7,527,791 shares of company stock valued at $19,025,007 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BuzzFeed in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. BBR Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BuzzFeed during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in BuzzFeed during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in BuzzFeed by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 86,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 17,822 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in BuzzFeed by 82,871.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 11,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BuzzFeed stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,705,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,345,861. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.49. BuzzFeed has a twelve month low of $0.64 and a twelve month high of $5.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $173.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 3.53.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of BuzzFeed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Cowen cut shares of BuzzFeed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st.

BuzzFeed, Inc, a digital media company, provides breaking news, original reporting, entertainment, and videos across the social web to its global audience. It provides BuzzFeed, a go-to authority for entertainment, pop culture, and Internet with articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series; BuzzFeed News, a newsroom for young audience; Tasty, a platform for shareable food content; HuffPost, media platform for news, politics, opinion, entertainment, features, and lifestyle content; and Complex Networks that offers culture content of music, food, style, entertainment, and sports.

