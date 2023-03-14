Short Interest in Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) Declines By 12.5%

Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 75,700 shares, a decrease of 12.5% from the February 13th total of 86,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 252.3 days.

Bird Construction Stock Performance

Shares of BIRDF traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $6.71. 4,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 944. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.54. Bird Construction has a 12 month low of $4.14 and a 12 month high of $7.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Bird Construction from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Bird Construction from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

Bird Construction Company Profile

Bird Construction, Inc is an investment holding company with interest in construction services. The firm through its subsidiaries carries on business as a general contractor with offices in St. John’s, Wabush, Halifax, Saint John, Montreal, Toronto, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, and Vancouver. It focuses primarily on projects in the industrial, mining, commercial and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry.

