Short Interest in BioSyent Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOYF) Grows By 25.0%

BioSyent Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the February 13th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

BioSyent Stock Performance

BIOYF stock remained flat at $5.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.46. BioSyent has a twelve month low of $4.69 and a twelve month high of $7.93.

BioSyent Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a yield of 2.18%. This is a boost from BioSyent’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th.

BioSyent Company Profile

BioSyent, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical and healthcare products. Its products include FeraMAX 150, Cathejell Jelly, FeraMAX Powder, RepaGyn, Proktis-M, Aguettant System, Tibella, Combogesic, and Cysview. The company was founded on April 28, 1947 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

