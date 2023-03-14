Short Interest in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Grows By 16.4%

Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,560,000 shares, a growth of 16.4% from the February 13th total of 2,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 979,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bio-Techne

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TECH. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Bio-Techne by 8.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Bio-Techne by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its position in Bio-Techne by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 17,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,491,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. 23.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bio-Techne Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of TECH traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.46. 34,163 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,042,263. The company has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 44.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.32 and a 200 day moving average of $80.74. Bio-Techne has a 1-year low of $68.00 and a 1-year high of $113.81.

Bio-Techne Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a positive change from Bio-Techne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.88%.

Several research firms have commented on TECH. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Bio-Techne from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup upgraded Bio-Techne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $81.25 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Bio-Techne from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bio-Techne presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.36.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

