Short Interest in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Expands By 38.7%

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,980,000 shares, a growth of 38.7% from the February 13th total of 4,310,000 shares. Currently, 10.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.

BigCommerce Stock Down 1.3 %

BigCommerce stock opened at $8.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39. BigCommerce has a 52 week low of $7.74 and a 52 week high of $24.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at BigCommerce

In other BigCommerce news, Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 575,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $5,756,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 575,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $5,756,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brent Bellm sold 8,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $72,880.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 530,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,792,655.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 587,642 shares of company stock valued at $5,870,472 in the last quarter. 12.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of BigCommerce

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BigCommerce by 36.5% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 4,323,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,105 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in BigCommerce by 730.4% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 495,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,337,000 after purchasing an additional 436,070 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in BigCommerce by 32.7% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 6,450 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in BigCommerce by 29.6% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 6,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Finally, Clearline Capital LP grew its holdings in BigCommerce by 4.4% in the third quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 655,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,703,000 after purchasing an additional 27,476 shares during the period. 72.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BIGC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on BigCommerce from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on BigCommerce from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on BigCommerce from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on BigCommerce from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BigCommerce presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.54.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

