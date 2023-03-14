Short Interest in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Expands By 38.7%

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,980,000 shares, a growth of 38.7% from the February 13th total of 4,310,000 shares. Currently, 10.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.
BigCommerce stock opened at $8.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39. BigCommerce has a 52 week low of $7.74 and a 52 week high of $24.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.61.
In other BigCommerce news, Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 575,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $5,756,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 575,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $5,756,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brent Bellm sold 8,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $72,880.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 530,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,792,655.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 587,642 shares of company stock valued at $5,870,472 in the last quarter. 12.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on BIGC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on BigCommerce from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on BigCommerce from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on BigCommerce from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on BigCommerce from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BigCommerce presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.54.
BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.
