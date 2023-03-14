Short Interest in BAWAG Group AG (OTCMKTS:BWAGF) Expands By 12.2%

BAWAG Group AG (OTCMKTS:BWAGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, a growth of 12.2% from the February 13th total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 275.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of BAWAG Group from €73.00 ($78.49) to €76.00 ($81.72) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th.

BAWAG Group Price Performance

Shares of BAWAG Group stock remained flat at $51.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.99. BAWAG Group has a 12-month low of $42.86 and a 12-month high of $51.70.

About BAWAG Group

BAWAG Group AG operates as a holding company for BAWAG P.S.K. Bank für Arbeit und Wirtschaft und Österreichische Postsparkasse Aktiengesellschaft that provides various banking products and services in Austria, Western Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Retail & SME segment offers savings, payments, cards, lending, investment, and insurance products and services; small business lending; factoring and leasing business; social housing activities; and real estate leasing platforms.

