Short Interest in Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) Grows By 18.0%

Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, an increase of 18.0% from the February 13th total of 12,200 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 12,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Bank7 Trading Down 5.5 %

NASDAQ BSVN traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.15. The company had a trading volume of 49,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,601. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.82 million, a P/E ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.60. Bank7 has a 1-year low of $21.08 and a 1-year high of $30.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.36 and a 200 day moving average of $26.00.

Get Bank7 alerts:

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.08). Bank7 had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 36.27%. The firm had revenue of $21.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank7 will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Bank7 Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Bank7’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.88%.

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Travis sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $175,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 320,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,666,641.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 43.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank7

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Bank7 by 3,755.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Bank7 by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Bank7 by 210.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank7 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Bank7 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,000. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank7

(Get Rating)

Bank7 Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking solutions. It offers banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers located in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. The company was founded by William Brad Haines in 2004 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.