Short Interest in Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF) Grows By 11.9%

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 43,100 shares, a growth of 11.9% from the February 13th total of 38,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 148,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Amerigo Resources Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of ARREF opened at $1.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.12 and its 200 day moving average is $0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $179.29 million, a PE ratio of 54.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.76. Amerigo Resources has a 12-month low of $0.64 and a 12-month high of $1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Amerigo Resources had a return on equity of 3.27% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $49.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.47 million. Research analysts expect that Amerigo Resources will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Amerigo Resources
Amerigo Resources Ltd. is engaged in the production and sale of copper and molybdenum concentrates. The company was founded by Klaus Zeitle on January 23, 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
