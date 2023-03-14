Short Interest in Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF) Grows By 11.9%

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 43,100 shares, a growth of 11.9% from the February 13th total of 38,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 148,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Amerigo Resources Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of ARREF opened at $1.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.12 and its 200 day moving average is $0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $179.29 million, a PE ratio of 54.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.76. Amerigo Resources has a 12-month low of $0.64 and a 12-month high of $1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Get Amerigo Resources alerts:

Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Amerigo Resources had a return on equity of 3.27% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $49.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.47 million. Research analysts expect that Amerigo Resources will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amerigo Resources Increases Dividend

About Amerigo Resources

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a $0.0222 dividend. This is an increase from Amerigo Resources’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 7.84%. Amerigo Resources’s payout ratio is presently 450.00%.

(Get Rating)

Amerigo Resources Ltd. is engaged in the production and sale of copper and molybdenum concentrates. The company was founded by Klaus Zeitle on January 23, 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amerigo Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerigo Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.