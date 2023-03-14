Short Interest in American International Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMIH) Decreases By 19.8%

American International Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMIH – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 45,000 shares, a decrease of 19.8% from the February 13th total of 56,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,530,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
American International Price Performance
AMIH stock opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average is $0.02. American International has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $4.21.
American International Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American International (AMIH)
- Are There Opportunities In The Silicon Valley Bank Collapse?
- Bonds are a Safe Haven Again, Still Time to Buy?
- BridgeBio’s Volatile Week Puts Biotech Stocks Under a Microscope
- Bumble Stumbles Back Below $20…Should Investors Make a Move?
- Big 5 Sporting Goods Sports a 12% Dividend But…
Receive News & Ratings for American International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.