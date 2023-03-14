Short Interest in American International Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMIH) Decreases By 19.8%

American International Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMIH – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 45,000 shares, a decrease of 19.8% from the February 13th total of 56,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,530,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

American International Price Performance

AMIH stock opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average is $0.02. American International has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $4.21.

Get American International alerts:

American International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

American International Holdings Corp. engages in seeking a business combination with an operating company through acquiring its assets, properties, and other means. The firm serves oil and gas industry. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for American International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.