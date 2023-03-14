Short Interest in Alpine Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:REVEW) Expands By 34.4%

Alpine Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:REVEW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a growth of 34.4% from the February 13th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

NASDAQ:REVEW traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.11. 7,328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,932. Alpine Acquisition has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.11.

