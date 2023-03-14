Short Interest in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Drops By 14.1%

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,430,000 shares, a decline of 14.1% from the February 13th total of 2,830,000 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ALGN shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Align Technology from $260.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $307.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Align Technology from $265.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Align Technology from $255.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Align Technology from $230.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.78.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Align Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN traded up $6.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $321.42. 418,052 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,099,592. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $288.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.38. Align Technology has a 52 week low of $172.05 and a 52 week high of $461.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Align Technology

In other Align Technology news, CFO John Morici acquired 587 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $341.84 per share, with a total value of $200,660.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,204 shares in the company, valued at $2,804,455.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 2,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $341.50 per share, with a total value of $999,912.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,344,405.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO John Morici purchased 587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $341.84 per share, for a total transaction of $200,660.08. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,804,455.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Align Technology by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 1,488.9% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 143 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 188.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

About Align Technology

(Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.