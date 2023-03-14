Short Interest in Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) Increases By 23.7%

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 23.7% from the February 13th total of 3,800 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Air T in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Air T alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Air T

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DCF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Air T by 13.8% in the second quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 13,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Air T by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Air T by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Air T by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.38% of the company’s stock.

Air T Stock Up 9.7 %

Air T Company Profile

Air T stock traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.09. 1,125 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,727. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44. The company has a market cap of $59.47 million, a PE ratio of 51.94 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.87. Air T has a one year low of $14.01 and a one year high of $28.95.

(Get Rating)

Air T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of overnight air freight service to the express delivery industry, manufactures and sells aircraft deicers and other industrial equipment, and provides ground support equipment and facilities maintenance to airlines. It operates through the following segments: Overnight Air Cargo, Ground Equipment Sales, Ground Support Services, Printing Equipment & Maintenance, Commercial Aircrafts Engines & Parts, Printing Equipment & Maintenance and Corporate & Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.