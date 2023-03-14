Short Interest in AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) Expands By 33.8%

AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 399,600 shares, a growth of 33.8% from the February 13th total of 298,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 146,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on AFCG. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I cut their target price on AFC Gamma from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. JMP Securities cut their price target on AFC Gamma from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on AFC Gamma from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

AFC Gamma Stock Performance

NASDAQ AFCG opened at $12.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.56 million, a PE ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.90. AFC Gamma has a 1-year low of $12.33 and a 1-year high of $20.74.

AFC Gamma Dividend Announcement

AFC Gamma ( NASDAQ:AFCG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $21.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.40 million. AFC Gamma had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 44.09%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.82%. AFC Gamma’s payout ratio is currently 124.45%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AFCG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of AFC Gamma by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 7,368 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in AFC Gamma by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 3,206 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in AFC Gamma by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 4,620 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AFC Gamma by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 809,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,473,000 after buying an additional 34,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in AFC Gamma by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 776,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,842,000 after buying an additional 190,609 shares during the last quarter. 36.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AFC Gamma Company Profile

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other types of loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

