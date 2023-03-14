Short Interest in Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) Grows By 37.9%

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 381,600 shares, an increase of 37.9% from the February 13th total of 276,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 643,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Adial Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADIL. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals by 1,156.2% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 265,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 243,962 shares in the last quarter. 7.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of ADIL opened at $0.43 on Tuesday. Adial Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $2.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.35.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the treatment of alcohol use disorder. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist. The company was founded by Bankole A. Johnson in November 2010 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, VA.

