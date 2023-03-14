Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR) Short Interest Update

Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,910,000 shares, a growth of 22.6% from the February 13th total of 8,080,000 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Sharecare

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHCR. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sharecare by 142.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,599,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,239,000 after acquiring an additional 11,504,540 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sharecare by 13.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,754,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,033,000 after buying an additional 1,759,262 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Sharecare by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,174,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,879,000 after buying an additional 2,865,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sharecare by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,875,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,401,000 after buying an additional 200,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sharecare by 148.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,326,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,120,000 after buying an additional 3,182,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.22% of the company’s stock.

Sharecare Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ SHCR traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.18. The company had a trading volume of 553,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,361. Sharecare has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $3.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $770.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 0.42.

About Sharecare

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital healthcare platform company. Its Sharecare platform connects people, patients, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities that optimize individual and population-wide well-being. The company offers enterprise solutions based on a software-as-a-service model that allows enterprise clients to message, motivate, and manage their populations, as well as measure their population progress; a suite of data and information-driven solutions; and life sciences solutions, which provides members with personalized information, programs, and resources to enhance their health and well-being.

