SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Short Interest Update

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the February 13th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on SGS from CHF 2,350 to CHF 2,300 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded SGS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on SGS from CHF 2,303 to CHF 2,509 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Societe Generale began coverage on SGS in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut SGS from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SGS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,333.80.

SGS Stock Performance

Shares of SGS stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.52. 39,049 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,141. SGS has a 12-month low of $20.39 and a 12-month high of $29.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71.

About SGS

SGS SA is engages in the provision of inspection, verification, testing, certification and quality assurance services. It operates through the following segments: Connectivity & Products (C&P); Health & Nutrition (H&N); Industries & Environment (I&E); Natural Resources (NR); Knowledge (Kn). The Connectivity & Products segment includes Electrical and Electronic goods, Softlines, Hardlines and Trade Facilitation.

Further Reading

