Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) and Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) Critical Comparison

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating) and Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Claros Mortgage Trust has a beta of 1.89, indicating that its stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seritage Growth Properties has a beta of 2.72, indicating that its stock price is 172% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Claros Mortgage Trust and Seritage Growth Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Claros Mortgage Trust $287.20 million 5.87 $112.06 million $0.79 15.32 Seritage Growth Properties $116.68 million 3.63 -$28.15 million ($2.22) -4.38

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Claros Mortgage Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Seritage Growth Properties. Seritage Growth Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Claros Mortgage Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

71.5% of Claros Mortgage Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.2% of Seritage Growth Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Claros Mortgage Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.1% of Seritage Growth Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Claros Mortgage Trust and Seritage Growth Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Claros Mortgage Trust 2 2 1 0 1.80 Seritage Growth Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A

Claros Mortgage Trust presently has a consensus price target of $17.80, suggesting a potential upside of 47.11%. Given Claros Mortgage Trust’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Claros Mortgage Trust is more favorable than Seritage Growth Properties.

Profitability

This table compares Claros Mortgage Trust and Seritage Growth Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Claros Mortgage Trust 39.02% 7.65% 2.40% Seritage Growth Properties -82.97% -8.10% -2.59%

Summary

Claros Mortgage Trust beats Seritage Growth Properties on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Claros Mortgage Trust

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that focuses primarily on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets located in principal markets across the United States. The company is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, its net income would be exempt from federal taxation to the extent that it is distributed as dividends to shareholders. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

About Seritage Growth Properties

Seritage Growth Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of retail properties throughout the United States. Its property portfolio includes mall, shopping centers and freestanding locations. The company was founded on June 3, 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

