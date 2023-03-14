Sentinus LLC Takes Position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Sentinus LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 38,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,000. Sentinus LLC owned 0.09% of iShares Latin America 40 ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ILF. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 125.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the first quarter worth $252,000.

Shares of ILF stock traded up $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $23.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,673. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.75 and a fifty-two week high of $31.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.33 and its 200-day moving average is $24.61.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

