Sentinus LLC Takes Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Sentinus LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEMG. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 63,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 70.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 15,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 84.5% during the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IEMG traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.99. 2,614,045 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,517,401. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.13. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.44 and a 1-year high of $57.52.

