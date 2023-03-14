Sentinus LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Sentinus LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,000. iShares Core High Dividend ETF makes up about 1.0% of Sentinus LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $360,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 105,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,045,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 14.2% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,496,000 after buying an additional 6,135 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 25,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the period.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of HDV traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $99.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,338. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.29. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $91.24 and a 52-week high of $110.91. The company has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.83.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

