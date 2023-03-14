Sentinus LLC Makes New $784,000 Investment in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Sentinus LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 4,530.3% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,803,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743,397 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 227.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,392,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,581,000 after purchasing an additional 967,775 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 227.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,252,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,842,000 after purchasing an additional 869,859 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 314.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 676,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,931,000 after purchasing an additional 513,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 70,752.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 221,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,280,000 after buying an additional 221,455 shares during the period.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of BATS:ICVT traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.43. 681,217 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.50. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.43 and a 1 year high of $58.18.

