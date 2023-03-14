Sentinus LLC Makes New $667,000 Investment in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL)

Sentinus LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 22,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of INFL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,557,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,615,000 after buying an additional 262,714 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its stake in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 65,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF in the third quarter worth about $6,590,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD lifted its stake in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 203,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares during the period. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $564,000.

Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF Stock Performance

Shares of INFL stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.03. The company had a trading volume of 72,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,635. Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF has a 12 month low of $27.05 and a 12 month high of $34.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.61 and its 200 day moving average is $30.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.93.

Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF Company Profile

The Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (INFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund seeking long-term capital growth in inflation-adjusted terms from companies expected to benefit, directly or indirectly, from inflation. INFL was launched on Jan 11, 2021 and is managed by Horizon Kinetics.

