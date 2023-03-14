Sentinus LLC Invests $230,000 in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Apr ETF (NYSEARCA:AZAA)

Sentinus LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Apr ETF (NYSEARCA:AZAA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Separately, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Apr ETF during the first quarter worth about $280,000.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Apr ETF Price Performance

Shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Apr ETF stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $27.98. 1,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,514. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Apr ETF has a 1-year low of $25.66 and a 1-year high of $29.95. The company has a market cap of $18.19 million, a P/E ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.52.

About AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Apr ETF

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Apr ETF (APRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. APRT was launched on May 28, 2020 and is managed by Allianz.

