Sentinus LLC Invests $1.32 Million in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Sentinus LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 50,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FALN. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $77,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $107,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 1,407.2% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,409,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183,471 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $200,000.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Price Performance

FALN stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.82. The company had a trading volume of 84,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,778. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.76. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.41 and a fifty-two week high of $27.86.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.111 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

