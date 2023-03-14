Sentinus LLC Buys Shares of 19,840 iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS)

Sentinus LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000. Sentinus LLC owned about 0.31% of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWZS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 580.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 165,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 140,926 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 1,273.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 42,553 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 535.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 81,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 68,463 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.69. The stock had a trading volume of 4,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,126. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.40 million, a P/E ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.07 and its 200 day moving average is $12.68. iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $10.68 and a one year high of $17.97.

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free-float adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the bottom 14% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in Brazil.

