SentinelOne Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:S)

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 7,127 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 56% compared to the typical volume of 4,577 call options.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on S shares. Scotiabank initiated coverage on SentinelOne in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut shares of SentinelOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $30.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on SentinelOne from $39.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.08.
Shares of S traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.99. The stock had a trading volume of 3,987,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,345,965. SentinelOne has a 1 year low of $12.69 and a 1 year high of $42.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.12 and its 200 day moving average is $18.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 0.50.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in SentinelOne by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,317,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,376,000 after purchasing an additional 10,656,778 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 239.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,516,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,140,000 after acquiring an additional 8,119,008 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in SentinelOne in the first quarter worth about $184,096,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in SentinelOne by 6,412.4% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,497,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,024,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in SentinelOne by 177.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,928,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513,782 shares during the period. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.
