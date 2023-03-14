SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) Short Interest Down 45.7% in February

SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a drop of 45.7% from the February 13th total of 30,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 160,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SenesTech

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SenesTech stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 47,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.39% of SenesTech at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get SenesTech alerts:

SenesTech Price Performance

SNES traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.52. 56,159 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,938. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.89. The company has a market cap of $928,720.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.15. SenesTech has a fifty-two week low of $1.48 and a fifty-two week high of $21.20.

About SenesTech

SenesTech, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of proprietary technology for the management of animal pest populations, primarily rat populations through fertility control. It offers its ContraPest product to residential, and commercial sectors such as animal, structural, and food markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SenesTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SenesTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.