SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

SEGXF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of SEGRO from GBX 925 ($11.27) to GBX 975 ($11.88) in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup lowered shares of SEGRO from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of SEGRO from GBX 960 ($11.70) to GBX 1,000 ($12.19) in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of SEGRO from GBX 1,040 ($12.68) to GBX 1,100 ($13.41) in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt raised shares of SEGRO to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,043.00.

SEGRO Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SEGXF opened at $9.64 on Friday. SEGRO has a twelve month low of $7.64 and a twelve month high of $18.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.68.

About SEGRO

SEGRO Plc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, manages, and develops modern warehouses and light industrial properties. The firm offers big box, third party logistics and transport companies, manufacturers, data center operators, and wholesalers. The company was founded by Percival Perry and Noel Mobbs in 1920 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

