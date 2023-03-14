Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Shares Gap Up to $21.31

Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.31, but opened at $24.00. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida shares last traded at $25.98, with a volume of 343,439 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBCF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Trading Up 23.1 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.72%.

In other Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida news, CEO Charles M. Shaffer sold 4,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total value of $144,244.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,962.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Charles M. Shaffer sold 4,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total transaction of $144,244.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,962.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $266,654.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 160,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,299,359.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,275 shares of company stock worth $681,880 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBCF. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the third quarter worth about $42,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 24.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 72.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 52.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. 86.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

