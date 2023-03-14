Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRM) Short Interest Update

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRM – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 24,400 shares, a drop of 24.0% from the February 13th total of 32,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 170,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SCRM traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.14. 32,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,278. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.88. Screaming Eagle Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $11.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Screaming Eagle Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the third quarter worth $1,419,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the second quarter worth $4,196,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the third quarter worth $998,000. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 2.5% during the third quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 275,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the third quarter worth $775,000.

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Company Profile

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

