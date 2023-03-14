SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) & Beyond Commerce (OTCMKTS:BYOC) Head to Head Contrast

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) and Beyond Commerce (OTCMKTS:BYOC – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SciPlay and Beyond Commerce’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SciPlay $671.00 million 3.05 $22.40 million $0.93 17.55 Beyond Commerce $4.24 million 0.97 -$9.16 million N/A N/A

SciPlay has higher revenue and earnings than Beyond Commerce.

Risk and Volatility

Insider & Institutional Ownership

SciPlay has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Beyond Commerce has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

17.6% of SciPlay shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of SciPlay shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Beyond Commerce shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares SciPlay and Beyond Commerce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SciPlay 3.34% 3.84% 2.99% Beyond Commerce -32.60% N/A -25.70%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for SciPlay and Beyond Commerce, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SciPlay 1 4 4 0 2.33 Beyond Commerce 0 0 0 0 N/A

SciPlay presently has a consensus price target of $16.95, indicating a potential upside of 3.86%. Given SciPlay’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe SciPlay is more favorable than Beyond Commerce.

Summary

SciPlay beats Beyond Commerce on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SciPlay

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web platforms. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, Quick Hit Slots, Monopoly Slots, and 88 Fortunes Slots and casual games, which include Bingo Showdown, and Solitaire Pets Adventure. The company was founded on November 30, 2018 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

About Beyond Commerce

Beyond Commerce, Inc. operates as a provider of internet marketing analytics, technologies and services. Its focus is to develop, acquire, and deploy disruptive strategic software technology and market-changing business models through organic growth and acquisitions. The firm portfolio of companies includes: Service 800 and PathUX. The company was founded on January 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

