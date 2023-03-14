Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Bought by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,655 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 248.7% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $63.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.61. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $72.88. The company has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.95.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

