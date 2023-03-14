Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Sold by Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV

Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV lowered its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 51.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,700 shares during the period. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHE. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 163.6% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,541,198. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $21.36 and a twelve month high of $28.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.02 and a 200-day moving average of $24.06.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.