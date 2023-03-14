Save Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVFD) Short Interest Down 18.2% in February

Save Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVFD – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the February 13th total of 15,400 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Save Foods Stock Performance

Save Foods stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.02. The stock had a trading volume of 17,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,343. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.73. Save Foods has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $6.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Save Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in Save Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Save Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $174,000. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Save Foods Company Profile

Save Foods, Inc engages in the research and development of green solutions for extending storability and shelf life of vegetables and fruits. The company was founded by Nimrod Ben-Yehuda on April 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Neve Yarak, Israel.

