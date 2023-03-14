Savaria (SIS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 15th. Analysts expect Savaria to post earnings of C$0.19 per share for the quarter.
Shares of Savaria stock traded up C$0.08 on Tuesday, reaching C$16.75. 20,132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,302. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$15.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.70, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.93. Savaria has a 52 week low of C$12.02 and a 52 week high of C$18.32.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Savaria’s payout ratio is 133.33%.
Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Patient Care, and Adapted Vehicles. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts for commercial and residential applications, and accessibility and home elevators.
