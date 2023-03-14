Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 118,300 shares, a growth of 34.4% from the February 13th total of 88,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Saul Centers Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of BFS traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.91. 19,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,537. Saul Centers has a 12-month low of $35.63 and a 12-month high of $56.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The company has a market cap of $882.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 1.16.
Saul Centers Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.79%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saul Centers in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 37,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 6,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.43% of the company’s stock.
Saul Centers Company Profile
Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the following segments: Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties. The Shopping Centers segment consists of community and neighbourhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Saul Centers (BFS)
- Monoclonal Antibodies? Avid Bioservices surges 32% on Blowout Q3
- GitLab Crashes On Guidance; Analysts Defend
- Healthcare Stocks With at Least 30 Years of Dividend Increases
- Coinbase Pops As SVB Crumbles To Dust
- Airlines Update Guidance, Shares Head For Different Destinations
Receive News & Ratings for Saul Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saul Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.