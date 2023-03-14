Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 118,300 shares, a growth of 34.4% from the February 13th total of 88,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Saul Centers Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of BFS traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.91. 19,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,537. Saul Centers has a 12-month low of $35.63 and a 12-month high of $56.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The company has a market cap of $882.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 1.16.

Saul Centers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BFS has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Saul Centers from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut Saul Centers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saul Centers in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 37,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 6,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the following segments: Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties. The Shopping Centers segment consists of community and neighbourhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

