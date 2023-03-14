Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 354,900 shares, a decrease of 12.6% from the February 13th total of 405,900 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 119,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPNS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Sapiens International from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Sapiens International from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Sapiens International in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Sapiens International from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.80.

Get Sapiens International alerts:

Sapiens International Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SPNS traded up $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.48. 29,282 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,571. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.01. Sapiens International has a 52 week low of $16.18 and a 52 week high of $26.77. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 1.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sapiens International

Sapiens International ( NASDAQ:SPNS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). Sapiens International had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The company had revenue of $119.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sapiens International will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPNS. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Sapiens International by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Sapiens International by 98.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 5,009 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Sapiens International by 424.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 170,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,153,000 after buying an additional 138,078 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Sapiens International by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 105,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 10,751 shares during the period. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 272,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,044,000 after acquiring an additional 82,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.42% of the company’s stock.

Sapiens International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sapiens International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sapiens International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.