SAP (ETR:SAP) PT Set at €115.00 by Warburg Research

SAP (ETR:SAP – Get Rating) has been given a €115.00 ($123.66) target price by investment analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SAP. UBS Group set a €120.00 ($129.03) price target on shares of SAP in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €135.00 ($145.16) price objective on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays set a €130.00 ($139.78) price objective on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Bryan, Garnier & Co set a €130.00 ($139.78) price objective on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €125.00 ($134.41) price objective on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, December 12th.

SAP stock traded down €3.26 ($3.51) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €107.22 ($115.29). The company had a trading volume of 2,765,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €107.76 and its 200-day moving average is €98.90. SAP has a fifty-two week low of €79.58 ($85.57) and a fifty-two week high of €113.44 ($121.98).

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

