Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Salisbury Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Salisbury Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of SAL stock opened at $25.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $148.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.44 and its 200 day moving average is $27.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Salisbury Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.50 and a 52-week high of $32.79.

Salisbury Bancorp Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salisbury Bancorp

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Salisbury Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.44%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Salisbury Bancorp in the third quarter worth $38,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Salisbury Bancorp by 100.0% in the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in Salisbury Bancorp by 34.2% in the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 2,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Salisbury Bancorp by 101.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Salisbury Bancorp by 240,550.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares during the last quarter. 25.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Salisbury Bancorp

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. Its products include checking accounts, savings and mortgage market accounts, mortgage loans, health savings account, and retirement account.

See Also

