Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY) Short Interest Update

Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 126,800 shares, a growth of 60.5% from the February 13th total of 79,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 132,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Runway Growth Finance Trading Down 5.6 %

NASDAQ RWAY traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.19. 413,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,011. Runway Growth Finance has a 12-month low of $10.76 and a 12-month high of $14.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.77 and its 200-day moving average is $12.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.31 million, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Get Runway Growth Finance alerts:

Runway Growth Finance Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.2%. Runway Growth Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 200.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RWAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Runway Growth Finance from $14.50 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Hovde Group raised their price target on Runway Growth Finance to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

In other news, CEO R David Spreng bought 7,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.75 per share, for a total transaction of $90,533.75. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,168,561. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Runway Growth Finance news, CEO R David Spreng bought 7,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.75 per share, with a total value of $90,533.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,168,561. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas B. Raterman bought 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.86 per share, with a total value of $79,462.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 98,447 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,581.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 25,104 shares of company stock valued at $299,522. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Runway Growth Finance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner Investment Group LLC grew its position in Runway Growth Finance by 87.1% during the second quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 26,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 12,397 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Runway Growth Finance by 22.7% during the third quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 83,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 15,454 shares in the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP grew its stake in Runway Growth Finance by 32.0% during the third quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 291,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,319,000 after buying an additional 70,825 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the third quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 20,511 shares during the period. 61.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Runway Growth Finance

(Get Rating)

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Runway Growth Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Runway Growth Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.