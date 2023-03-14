Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Given a C$140.25 Price Target by Fundamental Research Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) has been given a C$140.25 target price by stock analysts at Fundamental Research in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Fundamental Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.20% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RY. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. CSFB cut their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$153.00 to C$151.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Cormark cut their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$161.00 to C$152.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$153.00 to C$151.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Veritas Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$145.05.

Royal Bank of Canada Price Performance

Shares of TSE RY traded up C$0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$132.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,622,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,790,215. The stock has a market cap of C$183.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.73. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$116.75 and a one year high of C$144.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$135.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$130.23.

Insider Activity

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

In other news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,130 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$134.77, for a total value of C$556,595.97. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at C$791,498.34.

(Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company. The company operates through five segments: Personal & Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor & Treasury, and Capital Markets. The Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions, as well as indirect lending, including auto financing; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

