Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) a €11.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.00 ($11.83) price objective on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

CBK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Warburg Research set a €11.60 ($12.47) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.10 ($15.16) price objective on Commerzbank in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.00 ($16.13) price target on Commerzbank in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Barclays set a €11.00 ($11.83) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a €15.60 ($16.77) price target on Commerzbank in a research note on Monday, March 6th.

Commerzbank Price Performance

CBK stock opened at €9.96 ($10.71) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €10.33 and a 200 day moving average price of €8.70. Commerzbank has a fifty-two week low of €5.65 ($6.08) and a fifty-two week high of €12.01 ($12.91). The stock has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.39.

Commerzbank Company Profile

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

