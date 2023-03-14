Rocket Pool Price Up 17.3% Over Last 7 Days (RPL)

Rocket Pool (RPL) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. One Rocket Pool token can now be bought for about $42.95 or 0.00173782 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rocket Pool has a total market cap of $823.91 million and $15.85 million worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Rocket Pool has traded up 17.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Rocket Pool

Rocket Pool’s genesis date was September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 19,113,413 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,185,084 tokens. Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rocket Pool’s official website is www.rocketpool.net. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rocket Pool’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool.

According to CryptoCompare, “RocketPool is an Ethereum-based Proof of Stake pool built to be compatible with Casper, the new consensus protocol due in 2018. It acts as a decentralized platform that provides the users, individuals or organizations, with tools to earn interest on their Ethereum. At the RocketPool, users can use 3d full party API for businesses that want to feature a Proof of Stake service.

The RocketPool token (RPL) is a protocol token that was created to be a tool on distributed staking network. RPL token is Ethereum-based and it works with an automatic adjustment between reporting intervals mechanism in which Smart nodes on the RocketPool network report their status and server load every 15 minutes.”

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Pool should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rocket Pool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

