Richard Ball Acquires 2,255 Shares of Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK) Stock

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) Director Richard Ball purchased 2,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.98 per share, for a total transaction of $49,564.90. Following the purchase, the director now owns 173,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,803,770.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Richard Ball also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 1st, Richard Ball purchased 354 shares of Landmark Bancorp stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.26 per share, for a total transaction of $8,234.04.

On Wednesday, March 8th, Richard Ball purchased 1 shares of Landmark Bancorp stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.63 per share, for a total transaction of $22.63.

Landmark Bancorp Stock Performance

LARK stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.08. 4,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,571. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.26 million, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.22. Landmark Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.67 and a 12 month high of $26.43.

Landmark Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Landmark Bancorp ( NASDAQ:LARK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 17.35%. The firm had revenue of $14.70 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. Landmark Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 44.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on LARK shares. TheStreet cut Landmark Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Landmark Bancorp in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Landmark Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $271,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 1,457.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 7,113 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 19,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Landmark Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Institutional investors own 20.36% of the company’s stock.

About Landmark Bancorp

Landmark Bancorp, Inc /Kansas/ is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It offers checking accounts, savings and investments, loans, online and mobile, business checking and business services. The company was founded on April 22, 1885 and is headquartered in Manhattan, KS.

