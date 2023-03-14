RiceBran Technologies (RIBT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 16th.

RiceBran Technologies Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of RiceBran Technologies stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $1.10. The company had a trading volume of 29,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,674. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.09 and a 200-day moving average of $1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.38. RiceBran Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $9.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies in a research report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RiceBran Technologies

RiceBran Technologies Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 54.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 528,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 185,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of RiceBran Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 112.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 37,014 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of RiceBran Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in RiceBran Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RiceBran Technologies engages in rice milling for producing, processing, and marketing of natural and nutrient dense products derived from grains. It also offers include organic, conventional, and grain products. The company was founded on March 18, 1998 and is headquartered in Tomball, TX.

