RiceBran Technologies (RIBT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 16th.
Shares of RiceBran Technologies stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $1.10. The company had a trading volume of 29,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,674. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.09 and a 200-day moving average of $1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.38. RiceBran Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $9.00.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies in a research report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
RiceBran Technologies engages in rice milling for producing, processing, and marketing of natural and nutrient dense products derived from grains. It also offers include organic, conventional, and grain products. The company was founded on March 18, 1998 and is headquartered in Tomball, TX.
